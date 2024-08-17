Andhra CM pitches for airport upgrades, new projects in meeting with Union minister

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the development of airport infrastructure in the southern state.

The meeting, part of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief's two-day visit to the capital, focused on leveraging opportunities in the aviation sector and maximising benefits from central schemes.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, the Union minister said, "We discussed how the expansion of the aviation sector can aid in the state's development, which has faced challenges over the past five years." Andhra Pradesh currently boasts seven airports under civil operation. These are located in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kadapa, and Kurnool, and a private airport in Puttaparthi.

The chief minister emphasised the need for expediting terminal expansion at several airports, including Rajahmundry and Kadapa, where work is already underway. The Centre has assured swift completion of these projects.

The possibility of converting private airports for civil operations was also explored, with the aim of extending flight services, it was told.

On new airports, the Union minister stated that the Centre will consider proposals based on land availability and technical feasibility.

"Chandrababu Naidu, being a visionary leader, stressed the importance of setting up more airports and connecting key cities, anticipating future constraints in land and resource availability," the minister added.

The Andhra Pradesh CM is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Unnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during his visit.

The TDP, a crucial ally in the NDA government, has sought central support for rebuilding the debt-burdened state. PTI LUX VN VN