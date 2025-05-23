Andhra CM seeks Centre's support for Polavaram-Banakacherla project, rooftop solar scheme

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met several Union ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and sought the Centre's support for the state's renewable energy initiatives, the Polavaram–Banakacherla project and a defence manufacturing hub proposal.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, New and Renewable Energy Minister Prahlad Joshi, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh to discuss various state government's projects.

"Had a productive meeting," Naidu, a key ally of the NDA, said in a post on X after meeting Sitharaman.

The chief minister -- who is in the national capital to attend the 10th Governing Council meeting of the Niti Aayog to be held on May 24 -- said he discussed in detail the crucial Polavaram-Banakacherla project, which is aimed at taking surplus Godavari waters to the drought-hit regions of the state.

"Powered by Centre-State collaboration, this river linking initiative will ensure water access and long-term development for our people," he tweeted.

The chief minister said the project would benefit millions in drought-hit areas and serve as a model for river-linking across India.

The state government has proposed a detailed financing building on earlier discussions with the Finance Ministry.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is expected by June 2025, he said and requested for better coordination between concerned departments to fast-track the project.

Before meeting Sitharaman, Naidu discussed the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project with the Jal Shakti Minister and explained the significance of the project for enhancing water security in drought-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh.

He informed that the proposed project aims to divert surplus Godavari floodwater to the drought-affected areas through a three-part water transfer system, including the Bollapalle reservoir, lift irrigation systems, and tunnels through the Nallamala hills.

Naidu said the project supports national missions like Jal Jeevan, Blue Revolution, and Make in India while highlighting Andhra Pradesh's rightful access to surplus water as a downstream state after bifurcation, according to a statement.

"The Polavaram-Banakacherla initiative focuses on sustainable solutions to support irrigation, drinking water, and regional growth. Sought the Centre's full support to take this forward under our long-term vision for #SwarnaAndhra2047," Naidu said in a post on X.

Assuring that a detailed project report (DPR) would be submitted soon, Naidu requested timely approval for the project, the statement said.

In his meeting with the Defence Minister, Naidu presented a strategic vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation, an official statement said.

The proposals include the development of integrated defence facilities, the revival of critical manufacturing units, support for indigenous aviation programmes, the establishment of testing and training centres, and the creation of thematic defence hubs, it added.

"We discussed a comprehensive roadmap for Andhra Pradesh to emerge as a cornerstone of India’s defence and aerospace future. ....Grateful for his encouraging response and assurance of full support," the chief minister said in another post on X.

Naidu also underlined the state's readiness -- with its strong infrastructure base, skilled workforce, and proactive policy environment -- to play a leading role in advancing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission through self-reliant defence production and innovation, the statement said.

In his meeting with the Union New and Renewable Energy Minister, Naidu requested the allocation of rooftop solar capacity under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and urged expediting approval of the proposals submitted by state electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) in January.

"Had a fruitful meeting... With the Centre's support, we will reduce energy costs, empower our people, and lead India's clean energy transition," Naidu wrote on X.

The chief minister has set a target of installing 20 lakh rooftop solar units by 2025. Under the scheme, SC/ST households will receive free rooftop solar systems, while backward caste households will get Rs 10,000 per kWp subsidy for up to 2kWp installations.

The state's Clean Energy Policy 2024-29 targets an additional 72.6 GW of renewable energy, including 40 GW of solar power.

In a meeting with the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Naidu sought support to transform the state into a pivotal hub for space manufacturing and innovation.

The proposal outlines the development of two state-supported Space Cities -- one near the ISRO SHAR spaceport and another near Lepakshi -- to serve as integrated hubs for satellite production, launch vehicle development, and industry collaboration.

He also apprised the Union Minister of the appointment of S Somanath, former ISRO Chairman, as the Honorary Adviser on Space Technology to the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu were present during the meetings. PTI LUX BAL BAL