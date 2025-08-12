Andhra CM thanks PM Modi for approving semiconductor facility

Amaravati, Aug 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a semiconductor facility for the state.

The Chief Minister said the Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) – APACT semiconductor facility will enhance India’s backend semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

“Grateful to PM Narendra Modi for approving the ASIP Technologies–APACT (S. Korea) semiconductor facility in Andhra Pradesh,” said Naidu in a post on X.

With 96 million units per year in advanced chip packaging for mobiles, set-top boxes, automotive ECUs and consumer electronics, this will enhance India’s backend semiconductor manufacturing capacity and foster a complete electronics ecosystem in the southern state, he said.

Earlier, IT Minister Nara Lokesh thanked PM Modi for approving the semiconductor manufacturing facility to the state as part of Rs 4,600 crore budgetary allocation.

Today, the Union Cabinet approved four more semiconductor projects under India Semiconductor Mission, entailing the establishment of manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab.

“Semiconductor manufacturing comes to AP (Andhra Pradesh), driven by a double engine sarkar! I am grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning a semiconductor manufacturing facility to AP (Andhra Pradesh) as part of a Rs 4,600 crore budgetary allocation,” said Lokesh in a post on X.

The IT Minister noted that ASIP will be tying up with APACT Co Ltd, South Korea for an annual capacity of 96 million units (semiconductors).

According to the TDP general secretary, these semiconductors will be used in mobile phones, set top boxes, automobiles and other futuristic electronics applications.

Lokesh underscored that these developments will greatly contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

