Andhra CM vows to put state on global map, seeks Centre's support

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday laid out an ambitious roadmap to transform the state to put it on the world map in the next five years and emphasised the significance of the Centre's backing to achieve this.

During an interaction with reporters here, concluding his two-day visit to the capital, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief -- a key NDA ally -- also stressed on the importance of the central government support in rebuilding the state, post-bifurcation.

"We are asking the Centre to help in rebuilding the state. We did not ask for any ministerial post; whatever they offered, we accepted and we are happy," he said, underlining his party's commitment to development over political bargaining.

Asked about investors' concerns about the state's political climate, Naidu assured potential investors that his government would "rein in the devil", in an apparent reference to the opposition party YSR Congress Party.

"Global investors are approaching us. They are concerned about the devil. We are assuring them that we will control it," Naidu said.

He also assured both domestic and global investors that his government will make all efforts to create a business-friendly environment.

Naidu said key government buildings, including a new secretariat, assembly, and high court, will be completed as soon as possible. "We will build infrastructure facilities in Amaravati," he added, referring to the greenfield capital city project.

The CM revealed that his cabinet has approved a skill census, and guidelines will be issued soon. "According to industry needs, human capital will be trained," he explained, outlining a strategy to bridge the skill gap.