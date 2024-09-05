Andhra deploys drones for flood relief, setting new precedent

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh has launched a pioneering effort to use drones for flood relief operations, marking a significant shift in the country's disaster management approach, the government said on Thursday.

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry said drones capable of carrying payloads up to 40 kg have been deployed in Vijayawada city to deliver essential supplies in areas currently inaccessible by traditional means.

The drone technology has vast potential to ensure "timely and effective responses to emergencies", Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a statement.

"In the future, we will expand the use of drones beyond surveillance and agricultural applications to include dedicated models for disaster relief," he added.

The ministry stated drones are being sourced from various parts of the country to further strengthen the relief efforts.

The minister, who inspected the drones alongside the Drones Corporation of Andhra Pradesh on September 3, is actively engaging with manufacturers to expedite drone delivery to Vijayawada, the state's commercial centre.

Andhra Pradesh's initiative makes it the first South Indian state to adopt such a strategy, potentially setting a model for future relief operations across the country.

Drones have emerged as a valuable asset in India's disaster management efforts, offering rapid access to areas cut off by flooding. Their ability to deliver essential supplies has proven crucial in recent flood relief operations.

The state government expressed confidence that the situation would be resolved soon, citing the enhanced effectiveness of relief efforts due to drone deployment.

As Andhra Pradesh continues to lead in innovative disaster management, other states are likely to follow suit, potentially reshaping India's approach to emergency response.