Andhra govt adds Au Small Finance Bank to institutions maintaining its accounts, funds

Amaravati, Feb 11 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday officially included Au Small Finance Bank Ltd in the list of notified banks to maintain the accounts and manage funds of various government departments and its offices.

According to the advance estimates for FY26, Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP rose to Rs 17.6 lakh crore from Rs 15.9 lakh crore in the previous year, logging a nominal growth of 10.7 per cent.

D Ronald Rose, secretary, Finance (PMU – IF) Department, said a screening committee constituted to examine the requests of banks seeking permission to conduct all non-agency government business has favourably considered the request of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.

“The government, after careful examination of the matter… included the Au Small Finance Bank Ltd,” said Rose in a government order (GO).

According to the GO, the southern state has issued guidelines and conditions relating to the placement of government funds with banking institutions duly notifying 44 banks and two public sector corporations for maintaining government accounts and funds back in 2009.

Amending the 2009 orders, the state government has added Au Small Finance Bank at serial number 52, said the order.

The request of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd was considered favourably to empanel it as one of the notified banks for maintaining accounts and funds of the government and its offices, it added. PTI STH ROH