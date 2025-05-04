Andhra govt signs MoU for Creator Land, India's first transmedia city; promises 25,000 jobs

Amaravati, 4 May (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch Creator Land, India’s first transmedia entertainment city, here, aiming at creating 25,000 jobs.

Naidu said the project is a major step toward transforming the state into a global creative and digital hub, with the potential to generate thousands of jobs and attract substantial foreign investment.

"With an aim to create 25,000 jobs, the project is set to attract FDI, bring large-scale development, and empower local talent to Create in AP & Create for the World." Naidu said in a post on X.

The AP government signed a deal at the ongoing WAVES Summit in Mumbai to set up a Transmedia Entertainment City in the state. Creatorland is expected to attract investments of up to Rs 10,000 crore over the next six years.

The CM said this is an auspicious and proud moment for the state. Creator Land will showcase local talent to the world.

He emphasized that the project will focus on storytelling, films, gaming, music, virtual production, and AI-driven content, making it a hub for creative industries.

According to Naidu, state-of-the-art infrastructure and global partnerships will support the Creatorland Academy, which will train youth in next-generation skills and content creation.

He mentioned that Creator Land would make Amaravati a world-class destination for innovation, employment, and digital content, driving long-term economic and cultural growth. PTI MS GDK ROH