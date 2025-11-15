Andhra govt, WEF to set up Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience

Visakhapatnam, Nov 15 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government and the World Economic Forum on Saturday signed an agreement to establish a Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience on the final day of the 30th CII Partnership Summit here.

The deal concluded in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aims to protect electricity infrastructure.

“World Economic Forum entered into an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up the Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience in the presence of CM Chandrababu,” said an official press release.

Addressing the ceremony, Naidu underscored that the entire world is contemplating utilising green energy.

“We set a target to generate 160 GW of green energy in Andhra Pradesh. Our government aims to generate power at the least cost and supply it,” he said.

He said efforts are also underway to lower transmission losses, and noted that Andhra Pradesh quickly took up the solar rooftop power generation project under PM Surya Ghar scheme.

He said the state is creating policies to generate power wherever possible, and also quality power at the least cost.

Using futuristic technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the CM said power transmission losses and supply cost should be slashed.

At the Partnership Summit’s valedictory session, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh attracted investment commitments worth Rs 13 lakh crore during the two-day event, which is expected to create around 30 lakh jobs.

Noting that the southern state offering an ‘escrow account with sovereign guarantee’ was the high point of the summit, Naidu said next year’s partnership summit will also be held in Vizag.

Naidu emphasised the India’s demographic advantage and noted that it will last another 25 years. He also stressed on the importance of population management.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that India has stable and progressive governance, and said the country, currently the fourth-largest economy, is projected to become the third largest next year and the world’s largest by 2047.

According to the CM, 30 foreign ministers and 3,000 delegates, including 650 from overseas, participated in the summit.

He said 60 countries participated in the event, which hosted more than 67 sessions and 700 B2B meetings, among others. PTI STH ROH