Andhra IT Minister thanks PM Modi for sanctioning semiconductor manufacturing unit

Amaravati, Aug 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a semiconductor manufacturing facility to the state as part of Rs 4,600 crore budgetary allocation.

Today, the Union Cabinet approved four more semiconductor projects under India Semiconductor Mission, entailing the establishment of manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab.

“Semiconductor manufacturing comes to AP (Andhra Pradesh), driven by a double engine sarkar! I am grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning a semiconductor manufacturing facility to AP (Andhra Pradesh) as part of a Rs 4,600 crore budgetary allocation,” said Lokesh in a post on X.

The IT Minister noted that Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) will be tying up with APACT Co Ltd, South Korea for an annual capacity of 96 million units (semiconductors).

According to the TDP general secretary, these semiconductors will be used in mobile phones, set top boxes, automobiles and other futuristic electronics applications.

Lokesh underscored that these developments will greatly contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat. PTI STH ROH