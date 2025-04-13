Andhra kicks off Rs 65,000 cr Amaravati project, PM invited for ground-breaking

Vijayawada, Apr 13 (PTI) Work has commenced on the Rs 65,000 crore Amaravati city project - the new capital of Andhra Pradesh on the banks of River Krishna - with a view to building a 'people's capital' that attracts skilled migrants, industries, professionals and businesses from across the globe.

After a five-year lull between 2019 and 2024, the Andhra Pradesh government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has revived the Amaravati project since coming to power last year.

Work has restarted on building a world-class urban hub inspired by global cities such as Amsterdman, Singapore and Tokyo, which is not just vibrant, diverse, inclusive and modern but also acts as a magnet for skilled migrants, industries, businesses and professionals from across the world, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the ground-breaking ceremony of the city, they said.

It wasn't immediately known if the Prime Minister has accepted the invitation and when the ground-breaking ceremony will happen.

Amaravati was designated as the new capital of Andhra Pradesh following the state's bifurcation in 2014. The Amaravati Master Plan, crafted by the renowned UK-based firm Foster and Partners, envisions a comprehensive development over 217.23 square kilometers between Vijayawada and Guntur towns.

The city on the banks of the Krishna river is envisioned to be an economic hub for the region and is expected to create 1.5 million jobs, house 3.5 million population and have a GDP of USD 35 billion by 2050.

The estimated budget for Amaravati's developmental works as arrived in 2024 was about Rs 64,910 crore and Phase-1 of the project is to be completed over the next three years, officials said.

Of the project cost, Government of India committed Rs 15,000 crore financial assistance in 2024 and facilitated the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank support to the tune of USD 800 million each (agreements signed).

HUDCO has already signed an agreement to extend a loan of Rs 11,000 crore while discussions are in pipeline with KfW for Rs 5,000 crore, they said adding other potential sources of funding are being explored.

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is designing massive branding programs to attract anchor investors, and private sector participation for the economic development. PPP projects are being promoted and a special viability vehicle (SPV) envisioned to meet viability gap funding.

Speaking on the recommencement of works at Amaravati, Nara Lokesh, Minister in the Andhra government, said, "We are truly delighted that the plans for Amaravati would be restarted in full flow. We are confident that we will be able to build a remarkable, intelligent and sustainable city that will be a source of pride for the Telugu community worldwide. We are happy that Government of India is providing us the necessary support as we restart work." Phase-1 of the project envisages development of basis infrastructure including housing, healthcare, education, sanitation, and transportation.

Under the housing plan, 3,500 apartments and 200 bungalows for government officers are under construction while housing for 5,000 economic weaker sections (EWS) families is envisaged. The master plan considers dedicated plots in each neighbourhood for a healthcare facility (27 neighbuorhoods/ townships); a dedicated health city is planned in the capital city that is envisioned to nest major hospitals and ecosystems.

A dedicated knowledge city is planned within Amaravati, they said adding so far, SRM University, Amrutha University, VIT University, NID are operational with about 22,000 students. Besides, BITS, XLRI, Purdue University, Tokyo University, Georgia Institute of Technology etc. are in the pipeline for establishment. Each neighbourhood has allotted land parcels for primary schools to Junior College.

All the allotted land parcels will have access to treated water supply, sewerage network, re-use lines for supply of treated wastewaters. Decentralized 13 sewage treatment plants are proposed to serve the entire capital city.

Apart from the source level treatment by the bulk MSW generators, integrated solid waste management facility is being designed to cater to entire MSW management in the city; and as an interim measure Waste to Energy facility at Guntur is being availed.

For transportation, the Master Plan is based on the Gridiron pattern with the road hierarchy of major arterial roads (60 meter), arterial and sub-arterial roads (50 m), collector streets (25 m) and local roads.

The project plan includes: a Government City encompassing 1,093 hectares which will house government offices and residential zones, a Justice City spanning 1,339 hectares that will be the hub for judicial institutions, and Finance City covering 2,091 hectares with aims to boost economic activities with commercial and residential spaces.

Additional sectors like the Education City, Health City, Sports City, Electronics City, Media City and Tourism City are also part of the blueprint, aiming to create a balanced urban ecosystem.

To ensure sustainable development, the project emphasizes green and blue infrastructure, including water bodies, reservoirs, and green spaces. International consultants, such as the Netherlands-based Arcadis, are involved in designing these features to enhance the city's environmental and aesthetic appeal.

First buildings visible in Amaravati include prominent educational institutes such as VIT, SRM, and Amrita Universities. Going forward, BITS Pilani plans to start in 2026 and XLRI will also soon start their campuses. AIIMS at Mangalagiri is also functional in the capital city.

APCRDA Project Office will be up in six months while government buildings including housing for government officials - MLA, MLC, Ministers, Judges, Secretaries etc - would be operational in 18 months. Government office buildings like Legislative Assembly, High Court will be up in 24 months and the Secretariat in 36 months.

Government of India, and government of Andhra Pradesh organisations, hospitals, banks, schools, and other private organizations are expected to start in a month or two and be established completely in the next 2-4 years.