Andhra liquor sales surge, excise revenue crosses Rs 7,000 cr in one year

Amaravati, Dec 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh witnessed a rise in liquor sales, clocking an excise revenue of over Rs 7,000 crore between October 2024 and 2025, against a target of Rs 8,000 crore.

The state saw a rise of 4.5 per cent in liquor sales from April 1 to December 17 during the ongoing 2025-26 financial year.

“Officials informed the Chief Minister that out of an excise revenue target of Rs 8,000 crore between October 2024 and 2025, Rs 7,041 crore has been realised,” said an official press release.

During a review meeting on the Excise Department by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the secretariat, officials informed him that in FY26, sales of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) rose by 19 per cent and beer by 95 per cent respectively.

They also said an additional Rs 8,422 crore is expected from liquor sales between December 18 and March, 2026.

The department aims for an overall rise of three per cent in liquor sales in the current fiscal.

According to officials, the availability of international liquor brands and affordable pricing propelled Andhra Pradesh to register the highest growth rate in IMFL and beer sales in South India.

They noted that digital payments for liquor increased by 35 per cent and also up to 47 per cent in some districts.

Meanwhile, Naidu emphasised that the liquor policy must prioritise healthy growth over mere profit-making.

“Liquor policy should not be confined to mere revenue earning and there should be a healthy growth…(there is a) need for some more exercise in (the) existing system of allotting liquor shops through lottery system, application fee, liquor identification number and hike in retailer margin,” he told officials.

Further, the CM instructed officials to identify every liquor bottle with a unique identification number to combat spurious liquor, and also called for geo-tagging and tracking to maintain transparency in the liquor trade.

Officials were asked to act tough on belt shops (illegal liquor shops) and study the Haryana sub-lease system to curb this menace.

