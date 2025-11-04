Andhra minister invites Dubai-based investors, promises support

Amaravati, Nov 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana assured Dubai-based industrialists of full government support and cooperation for investments in the state during his meetings with several company heads there, a government source said on Tuesday.

The minister urged investors to explore Andhra Pradesh's business-friendly environment and participate in the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam in November.

"Dubai-based industrialists can be assured of full government support and cooperation for their investments in Andhra Pradesh," Narayana was quoted in a press release as saying.

On the second day of his Dubai tour, Narayana held meetings with the chairpersons and senior executives of Apparel Group, Transworld Group, Burjeel Healthcare, and Tabreed Company.

He briefed them about the southern state's pro-industry policies, recent investments, and the ongoing development initiatives under the TDP-led NDA government.

During discussions with Apparel Group Chairman Nilesh Ved, CEO Neeraj, and CBO Kamal Kotak, Narayana invited the group--which operates over 2,300 stores across 14 countries and 25 brands including Skechers and Tommy Hilfiger--to expand operations into Andhra Pradesh.

The minister also met Transworld Group Chairman Ramesh Ramakrishnan and discussed port development, logistics initiatives, and investment prospects along the state's extensive coastline.

He highlighted ongoing port and airport projects and plans to transform Andhra Pradesh into a logistics hub.

Later, Narayana met representatives of Burjeel Healthcare and explained the reforms being implemented in the healthcare sector.

The delegation led by Narayana visited the headquarters of Tabreed Company, a global leader in district cooling systems.

Narayana met CEO Khalid, CDO Philippe, and other executives, and inspected the company's district cooling centre serving landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

He invited the firm to set up similar centres in Amaravati and other major cities of Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP leader also briefed the industrialists about the upcoming Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit on November 14 and 15, urging Dubai investors to attend and explore the opportunities being offered by the state. PTI MS STH ADB