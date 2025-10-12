Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh lays foundation for Sify's Rs 1,500 cr AI edge data center in Vizag

Vishakapatnam, Oct 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday laid the foundation for Sify Technologies’ Rs 1,500 crore AI Edge Data Center and Open Cable Landing Station here.

The 50-megawatt facility is being developed by Sify, a subsidiary of National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ)-listed Sify Technologies, on 3.6 acres of government-allotted land in Vizag.

"Lokesh laid the foundation for Sify Technologies’ Rs 1,500 crore AI Edge Data Center and Open Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Visakhapatnam, marking a new era in digital infrastructure,” said a TDP release.

The AI Edge Data Center and CLS will make Vizag 'India’s next global digital gateway', strengthening subsea connectivity and AI infrastructure.

The project is expected to create employment for over 1,000 people and enhance AI computing capacity at the edge level, the release noted.

It is also expected to improve data exchange between India and Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand.

"The project marks a major step toward transforming North Andhra into a technology-driven region," said the press release, quoting Lokesh.

