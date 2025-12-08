Andhra outperforms national average in economic growth: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the state is exhibiting a ‘strong upward trend’ in overall economic growth, outperforming the national average in the second quarter and the first half of FY26 at a growth rate of 11.2 per cent and 10.9 per cent respectively.

Logging a GSDP of over Rs 4 lakh crore in Q2, 2025-26, the CM said it improved upon its performance of over Rs 3.6 lakh crore GSDP during the corresponding period of 2024-25 at a growth rate of 10.1 per cent.

“Andhra Pradesh's overall economic growth rate is showing a strong upward trend, outperforming the national average in the second quarter. AP (Andhra Pradesh) GVA growth rate accelerated from 10.2 per cent in second quarter of 2024-25 to 11.3 per cent in he second quarter of 2025-26. AP (Andhra Pradesh) GSDP growth rate rose from 10.1 per cent to 11.2 per cent over the same period,” said Naidu, addressing a press conference at the secretariat.

During H1 (April to September) of FY26, the CM said the southern state’s GSDP rose to over Rs 7.5 lakh crore at a growth rate of 10.9 per cent, compared to Rs 6.8 lakh crore logged in the corresponding period of FY25 at 9.8 per cent.

According to Naidu, the national average of GSDP growth during Q2 and H1 of FY26 was lower than Andhra Pradesh at 8.7 per cent and 8.8 per cent respectively.

Reflecting on the economic growth, the TDP supremo said it is especially encouraging that industry growth surged to 12.2 per cent in Q2, FY26, and all sectors showed positive and promising growth.

“This is a result of our clear policies, disciplined fiscal management and our collective commitment to development,” he said.

He castigated the previous YSRCP regime, alleging that it availed credit by mortgaging assets and ‘future income’.

By reviving the brand of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said his government is attracting investments, which clocked Rs 13 lakh crore during the recent CII Partnership Summit.

Further, he said the state set a target to achieve 59 per cent of its total GSDP of over Rs 18.6 lakh crore for FY26 in H2 (October to March).

He noted that the state has to earn over Rs 11 lakh crore to achieve this target.

“The performance for the first half of the financial year 2025–26 shows that the economy has achieved around 41 percent of the GSDP target. To meet the required performance in the second half of 2025–26 (H2 October 2025 to March 2026), a focused and sector-specific strategy is to be adopted,” he said. PTI STH ROH