Andhra partners with three organisations to impart quantum computing training

Visakhapatnam, Nov 15 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation has partnered with three organisations to offer training in quantum computing.

During the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Vizag, the skill development corporation has entered into a partnership with Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship & Research (WISER), Qubitech Smart Solutions, and QKrishi Quantum to strengthen the state's Quantum Technology talent pipeline, said the CM.

"For my talented young friends in AP (Andhra Pradesh) who aspire to build careers in quantum technology...This initiative will provide global-standard quantum training, virtual lab access, and career opportunities," said Naidu in a post on X.

He said more than 50,000 learners across Andhra Pradesh, including students, researchers, and industry professionals will benefit.

The collaboration also supports the development of the Amaravati Quantum Valley as a global talent hub for innovation, he added. PTI STH ADB