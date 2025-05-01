Andhra posts record GST collection in April at Rs 3553 cr

Vijayawada, May 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh registered a record net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of Rs 3,554 crore in April 2025—the highest since the implementation of GST in 2017, said A Babu, Chief Commissioner of State Tax.

Officials stated that the growth reflects strategic policy reforms, digital enforcement, and improved taxpayer compliance, adding that it marks a strong rebound from the dip in late 2024.

“Our reforms have boosted accountability and strengthened revenue systems. April’s results reflect a robust economy and effective administration,” Babu said, in an official press release on Thursday.

The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) settlement touched Rs 1,943 crore, also the highest since 2017.

However, the Centre deducted Rs 796 crore under IGST shortfall adjustment for the end of March.

Net collections represent the actual revenue accrued to the state, unlike gross collections. They serve as a vital indicator of the state’s fiscal health and expenditure capacity, said the press release.

Total tax revenue—including petroleum, liquor, and professional tax—stood at Rs 4,946.21 crore in April, marking the highest monthly figure in the past six months.