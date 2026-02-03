Andhra Pradesh aims to emerge as IT, GCC capital, says senior official

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as the IT and Global Capability Centre capital in the country and also as India's gateway to the East, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an Investment Promotion Roadshow held here, CEO of AP Economic Development Board (EDB), C M Saikanth Varma, also said the port city of Visakhapatnam is ready to become the next IT, Global Capacity Centre (GCC) and AI capital of the country in view of its excellent social infrastructure and other advantages.

"Under the leadership of the Chief Minister (N Chandrababu Naidu) and also being led by the IT Minister Nara Lokesh, I think the state is trying to position itself as the IT and GCC capital in the country. We want to catch up to the AI wave, which is coming up in a big wave," he told PTI Videos.

Google announcing its USD 15 billion AI data city in Vizag is an example of it, he said.

The government hopes that through the road shows, it is able to connect with the IT and GCC players, showcase the state's opportunities, core strengths and policy to the investors, he said.

Observing that the state government is adopting more of a cluster-based model wherein it wants to build ecosystems in a specific region, Varma said Visakhapatnam is being projected as an IT, GCC and AI cluster.

Visakhapatnam has got some great social infrastructure with good air connectivity but it is probably one of the most underrated cities, he said.

The new international airport coming up in Visakhapatnam would be operationalised in five to six months from now and the city is also going to get its first metro in a few years from now, he said.

With the availability of five-star hotels, resorts, and many more coming up, the government feels that "Visakhapatnam is ready to become the next IT, GCC and AI capital of the country".

On the state's advantage of a vast coastline, the senior official said Visakhapatnam already has two major seaports.

"The state already has six operating seaports. Four new greenfield ports are being constructed today, and they will be operational in a couple of years from now. So, the state is trying to position itself as India's true gateway to the East," he added.