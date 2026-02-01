Andhra Pradesh Chambers welcomes growth-oriented Union Budget

Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chambers on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026 for its growth-oriented measures and reform focus, but expressed concern over limited attention to the state's key priorities.

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said the budget reflects a cautious, yet progressive outlook at a time of global economic volatility.

"The Union Budget 2026 signals a positive reform push, even as critical priorities of Andhra Pradesh remain inadequately covered," Rao said in a release.

The Budget adopts a realistic and forward-looking approach, balancing fiscal discipline with structural reforms amid ongoing geopolitical and trade-related uncertainties.

He welcomed the Rs 10,000-crore Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Growth Fund and the Rs 4,000-crore infusion into the Self-Reliant India Fund for 2026-27, stating that the initiatives would help address liquidity challenges faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to Rao, reviving 200 legacy industrial clusters will benefit micro enterprises, while steps such as India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, higher allocation for electronics component manufacturing and support for rare earth corridors will strengthen domestic manufacturing ecosystems.

He said the increase in capital expenditure, proposals for mega textile parks, high-speed rail networks and the east-west freight corridor would improve logistics and accelerate economic activity.

Rao also welcomed the plan to deploy "corporate mitras" in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to assist MSMEs with regulatory compliance at affordable costs, calling it a timely step.

However, he said the absence of assured funding for the Polavaram Irrigation Project and inadequate allocations for the development of greenfield capital Amaravati were missed opportunities, noting that focused support in these areas would have significantly boosted the state's growth prospects. PTI MS KH