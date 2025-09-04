Andhra Pradesh Chambers welcomes next-generation GST reforms

Amaravati, Sep 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chambers on Thursday welcomed the GST reforms announced by the Centre, calling it a long-awaited step benefiting citizens and businesses.

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said the reform into two slabs will significantly boost sectors in the state, especially in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"GST reforms announced by the Centre are a landmark and long-awaited step that will greatly benefit both citizens and businesses," said Rao in a release.

He said that by reducing taxes on essentials like food, education, healthcare and agriculture, this move will ease households' burden, improve affordability and raise living standards.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Chambers president, simplified two-slab GST will widen adoption, curb evasion and strengthen compliance, while streamlined procedures will lower costs, reduce litigation and bring clarity to the tax system.

He observed that the GST reforms will improve competitiveness across agriculture and industry while stressing that industries must pass on reduced tax benefits to consumers with government monitoring to ensure effective implementation.

Further, Rao recommended cutting GST on fruit pulp-based carbonated drinks to five per cent, saying it would promote horticulture, support farmers and add value to agricultural output.

"These reforms are citizen-friendly, farmer-friendly and MSME-friendly. This decision will transform the tax system, boost competitiveness and strengthen inclusive growth," Rao added. PTI MS STH KH