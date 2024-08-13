Andhra Pradesh CM calls for action plan to set up 100 industrial parks

Amaravati, Aug 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to formulate an action plan for setting up 100 industrial parks across the state in 100 acres of land each.

The chief minister issued these guidelines while reviewing the departments of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and industries at the secretariat.

He called for the establishment of food processing, aqua, horticulture and mineral-based industrial parks as the state hosts a conducive atmosphere for these industries.

“Conduct a detailed study on how many industrial developmental parks now exist and the opportunities to develop more such units…formulate plans for setting up area-based industrial parks keeping in view the backward areas in the state,” Naidu said in an official press release.

Instructing officials to initiate steps to attract industrialists to set up more parks, the CM noted that only 53 industrial parks exist in the state now.

Calling for the revival of Malavalli industrial park in Vijayawada, Naidu alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government had neglected it.

Naidu also directed officials to prepare an action plan for the development of integrated ports through Public-Private Partnership (PPP). PTI STH ANE