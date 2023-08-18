Andhra Pradesh CM opens new luxury hotel in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Aug 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated a new luxury hotel in Vijayawada and called for renowned brands and hotel chains to set up shop all over the state.

Launching the 81-room Hyatt Place hotel, the Chief Minister underlined that the state should carve a special place on the world tourism map.

"That's why we brought out a good tourism policy. Not only bringing out a good tourism policy but we have also encouraged great hotel chains," said Reddy.

As many as 11 large brands, beginning with Oberoi to today's Hyatt have been encouraged to put Andhra Pradesh on the tourism map, the Chief Minister said.

He wished that the new hotel's launch will inspire more enterprising individuals and promised to extend government cooperation.

Meanwhile, Srikanth, senior Hyatt official, said the new property in Vijayawada is the first ever Hyatt hotel in the state and the 43rd overall in India.

Along with two more hotels in Nepal, he said the chain runs 45 hotels in the subcontinent and observed that this number would rise to 50 by the end of this year. PTI STH HDA