Andhra Pradesh CM proposes Israeli industrial park in state at WEF

Amaravati, Jan 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday proposed establishing an Israeli industrial park in the state during a meeting with the country's representatives and diplomats at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In the meeting with Nir Barkat, Minister for Economy and Industry, Israel, Roey Fisher, trade commissioner and Shir Slutzky, head of the Israel Economy and Trade Mission to Switzerland, the Chief Minister proposed that the industrial park could anchor Israeli firms.

"I also proposed establishing an Israel Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh to anchor Israeli firms, hosting med-tech, aero-defence, and clean-tech companies for local manufacturing," said Naidu in a post on X.

In addition to this proposal, Naidu also deliberated with the Israeli delegation on opportunities in defence, aerospace and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) ecosystems.

Likewise, they discussed opportunities in desalination and groundwater quality improvement, semiconductor and quantum leadership, medicine, education, and cybersecurity. PTI STH ADB