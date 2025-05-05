Andhra Pradesh overhauls power utilities, inducts new talent, expertise

Vijayawada, May 5 (PTI) The TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh has revamped the state's power utilities, bringing in professionals from leading institutions like NTPC and SBI to drive transparency and operational efficiency, sources said.

The ruling TDP-led coalition in Andhra Pradesh had pledged to overhaul the electricity sector, reduce power losses, and bring down tariffs.

After assuming office, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released a white paper revealing that the total debt of state power utilities had surged from Rs 62,826 crore in FY 2018-19 to Rs 1,12,422 crore in FY 2023-24. The report highlighted a significant deterioration across most key performance metrics of Andhra Pradesh's power utilities.

As a key step towards the goal, the electricity companies - Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO), Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation Limited (APTRANSCO), and three distribution companies -- the Central Power Distribution Company of AP Ltd, the Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Ltd, and the Southern Power Distribution Company of AP Ltd, have been revamped with top management hires from across the spectrum, sources in know of the development said.

Interviews were widely publicised and 140 people appeared for the interviews. Finally vetting was done to ensure a balance of competence, experience and understanding of issues. As many as 16 director-level appointments have been made in the power utilities.

Sources said Nara Lokesh, Chairman of the Group of Ministers on Job Creation, had been closely monitoring the hiring process and pushed for appointment of the best talent to revamp the power sector.

The hires include Abid Rahman, as Director Finance of APSPDCL (southern discom and largest one) who comes with experience of leadership roles in State Bank of India. Similarly S Venkateswarlu who is recommended as director finance in central discom (APCPDCL) was till recently CGM at State Bank of India.

Similarly, K Seetha Rama Raju who is appointed as AP Genco director finance and commercial, is from the Indian Railway Accounts Service and has been deputy chief administrative officer of the Indian Railways.

K Srinivas, who is appointed as Director of the AP Power Development Corporation Limited (APPDCL) has been executive director at India's largest power producer, NTPC and most recently vice president at Jindal Power Ltd.

Releasing the white paper in July last year, Naidu recalled the successes of his earlier reform phases -- Power Sector Reforms 1.0 (1995–2004) during his tenure as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, and Power Sector Reforms 2.0 (2014–2019) in his previous term -- both of which, he said, had made the state energy-efficient and self-sufficient.

Emphasizing the urgent need for Power Sector Reforms 3.0, Naidu asserted that a transformative approach is essential to lift the sector out of its current debt burden and position Andhra Pradesh as a future energy hub. PTI ANZ DRR