Andhra Pradesh, RMZ Group announce $10 billion infrastructure partnership at Davos

Davos, Switzerland, Jan 20 (PTI) The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday announced a strategic investment partnership with RMZ Group at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, involving the development of large-scale digital, mixed-use and industrial infrastructure across the state. Under the proposed partnership, RMZ Group plans to develop a Global Capability Centre (GCC) Park at Kapuluppada Phase-1 IT Park in Visakhapatnam, positioning the city as a key digital and GCC hub.

The project envisages up to 10 million square feet of built-up space across about 50 acres, aimed at attracting global enterprises and strengthening Visakhapatnam’s expanding GCC ecosystem.

The group also proposes to set up a hyperscale data centre cluster in the Visakhapatnam region with a targeted capacity of up to 1 gigawatt. The facility, to be developed in phases over 500–700 acres, will support advanced digital and artificial intelligence workloads, with an emphasis on sustainability, green power integration and future-ready infrastructure.

In Rayalaseema, RMZ Group plans to establish an Industrial and Logistics Park at Tekulodu, spread over approximately 1,000 acres. The project is intended to anchor manufacturing, warehousing and logistics activity and promote balanced regional development through large-scale employment generation.

Together, the proposed projects represent an estimated investment of around USD 10 billion over five to six years and have the potential to create employment for about one lakh people across information technology, data centres, industrial manufacturing and logistics.

The announcement was made in the presence of the Minister for Information Technology & Electronics, Government of Andhra Pradesh, and the Chairman of RMZ Group.

The state government reiterated its focus on speed of doing business through single-point facilitation, timely land allotment and time-bound clearances, highlighting its predictable policy framework and execution certainty as key factors driving investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh. PTI MKT ANU ANU