Andhra Pradesh to set up India’s first quantum computing village

Amaravati, April 22 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday held discussions with key stakeholders to set up India’s first quantum computing village.

Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) secretary Katamneni Bhaskar met with representatives from IBM and L&T to explore the initiative.

“This Quantum Village will be a world-class facility and stand as India’s window to the future of computing,” said Bhaskar in an official press release.

The 50-acre facility, the quantum computing village will be designed to host a collaborative ecosystem for quantum research, featuring International Business Machines Corporation's (IBM) advanced quantum systems and infrastructure by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Stakeholders discussed ecosystem development, infrastructure planning, and long-term scalability.

L&T will construct an iconic building, with technical specifications from IBM and TCS for the project, it said.

A dedicated on-site data centre will support high-performance computing, enabling institutions and industries to leverage shared quantum resources and boost innovation across multiple domains.