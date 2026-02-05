Andhra sanctions over Rs 500 cr to acquire 2,000 acres of land for port, ship building cluster

Amaravati, Feb 5 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned over Rs 500 crore to acquire more than 2,000 acres of land for the development of Dugarajapatnam Green Field Port & Shipbuilding Cluster, said an official.

The port and the shipbuilding cluster requires 2,171 acres of land, which has been identified in Vakadu mandal of Tirupati district and Kota mandal in Nellore district.

"Government after careful examination of the matter, hereby accord administrative sanction for Rs 544.3 crore… to acquire 2,170.7 acres to the chief executive officer, Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) for (the) development of the Dugarajapatnam Green Field Port & Shipbuilding Cluster," MT Krishna Babu, special chief secretary, Infrastructure & Investment (Ports) Department, said in a recent government order (GO).

Out of the 2,171 acres of land, 1,932 acres fall under patta land category and habitation and 239 acres are government land.

In Tirupati district, 251 acres have been identified for acquisition in Pathetipalem village, followed by Vagarru (530 acres), Valamedu (724 acres) and Pamanji (489 acres), totalling 1,995 acres, Likewise, 176 acres have been identified in Nellore's Kota mandal -- 46 acres in Kothapatnam village and 129 acres in Puchalapalli.

According to the GO, APMB chief executive stated that RITES has prepared the technical feasibility report, requiring 2,171 acres of land for the project.

The total tentative land cost estimated for acquisition of 2,170.7 acres in both the districts is Rs 544.3 crore, said Babu, adding that APMB would mobilise funds to meet the land acquisition cost. PTI STH ADB