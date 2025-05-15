Andhra SIPB approves projects worth over Rs 33,000 cr

Amaravati, May 15 (PTI) The sixth State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting on Thursday approved 19 investment proposals worth over Rs 33,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

These projects spanning sectors like energy, IT, electronics, tourism and textiles are expected to generate over 34,000 employment opportunities, boosting economic growth and industrial resurgence in the state, said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in an official release.

“Officials must track all approved projects from foundation stone to completion using a real-time dashboard showing progress, investments, and employment details.” The CM highlighted the need for developing tourism infrastructure by adding 50,000 hotel rooms, affordable accommodations near 21 busy temples across the state, and new caravan (mobile tourism with amenities) tourism policies for better visitor experience.

The TDP supremo also stressed promoting circular economy practice by converting agricultural waste into industrial inputs through smaller plants and encouraging eco-friendly industries using agri-waste materials.

Key investments include Rs 9,000 crore by Bondada Engineering, Rs 3,941 crore by Ampplus Energy, and Rs 2,475 crore by Daikin India, said the chief minister in the release.

Naidu said Wingtech Mobile’s project in Tirupati with over Rs 1,000 crore investment is expected to provide over 10,000 jobs.

So far, SIPB has given approval to more than Rs 5 lakh crore investments through 76 projects in 11 months, expected to provide over 4 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities across Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said his state government is actively working to regain the trust of industrialists who lost confidence due to previous policies, resulting in renewed interest and commitments. PTI MS STH ROH