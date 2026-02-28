Andhra to open coastline for rare earth mining, eyes China import cut

Amaravati, Feb 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh plans to open up its mineral-rich coastline for large-scale rare earth and titanium-bearing beach sand mining, in a strategic move aimed at reducing India's dependence on Chinese imports and building a domestic value chain for critical minerals.

State-run miner Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has identified multiple heavy mineral-bearing deposits across coastal districts, positioning the state as a potential hub for titanium dioxide, titanium metal and rare earth processing.

A presentation by APMDC shows the state holds nearly 25 per cent of India's beach sand mineral resources - the second highest in the country - with significant deposits of ilmenite, rutile, zircon and monazite, the latter a key source of rare earth elements used in magnets for electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defence systems.

Beach sand minerals are critical inputs for industries ranging from paints and aerospace to nuclear energy and electric mobility. Ilmenite and rutile are processed into titanium dioxide pigment and titanium metal, while monazite yields rare earth oxides used in electronics, clean energy technologies and permanent magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines.

The move comes amid rising concerns over China's dominance in critical mineral supply chains. China controls over half of global titanium mineral production and more than 90 per cent of rare earth processing capacity, leaving countries like India vulnerable to supply disruptions.

India imports more than 75 per cent of its titanium dioxide pigment requirements, with a large share sourced from China, despite possessing substantial titanium mineral reserves.

Demand for rare earth permanent magnets in India is projected to grow at over 15 per cent annually, driven by electric mobility and renewable energy expansion, with overall demand expected to double by 2030. However, the country remains heavily reliant on imports for both rare earth materials and finished magnet products.

To capitalise on the opportunity, APMDC has secured approvals for 10 major beach sand deposits across coastal districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Krishna, covering thousands of hectares and holding tens of millions of tonnes of heavy mineral reserves, according to the presentation. Additional blocks are at various stages of development and regulatory clearance.

The state aims to develop an integrated value chain spanning mineral extraction, separation, refining and downstream manufacturing.

Officials said the deposits are being viewed not just as mining assets but as the base for a full value chain spanning mineral separation, refining and advanced manufacturing of titanium and rare earth-based products.

The state's industrial ecosystem is expected to support the plan. Andhra Pradesh has six operational ports with a combined cargo handling capacity exceeding 330 million tonnes, besides expanding industrial corridors and logistics infrastructure along mineral-rich coastal belts, enabling processing units to be located near raw material sources.

Industry analysts said the strategy aligns with India's broader focus on critical mineral security and domestic manufacturing under clean energy and defence programmes.

If implemented at scale, Andhra Pradesh could emerge as a key domestic hub for titanium dioxide pigment, titanium metal, rare earth oxides, permanent magnets and advanced materials for aerospace, electric vehicles and renewable energy, while also positioning itself as an alternative supplier in global critical mineral supply chains. PTI BAL BAL