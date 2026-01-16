Andhra's Ponduru Khadi gets Geographical Indication (GI) tag

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Khadi and Village Industries (KVIC) Chairman Manoj Kumar on Friday said Ponduru Khadi, a traditional hand-woven cotton fabric produced in Ponduru village of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The GI registration has been done in favour of KVIC by the Geographical Indications Registry.

The GI tag will not only give Ponduru Khadi recognition at the national level but also internationally, thereby increasing artisans' income and creating new employment opportunities.

The KVIC Chairman said that after receiving the GI tag, Ponduru Khadi will now receive legal protection against counterfeit products, guaranteeing pure, authentic products to consumers and ensuring fair value for artisans' labour.

Locally known as Patnulu, the fabric is made from Hill cotton, Punasa cotton, and Red cotton, which are grown in the same region.

The entire process of cleaning, spinning, and weaving the cotton is done by hand, thus preserving centuries-old traditional skills.

Its most distinctive feature is the use of the jawbone of the Valuga fish for cleaning the cotton, a practice found nowhere else in the world. He further added that Ponduru Khadi is known for its extremely high yarn count of approximately 100-120, reflecting its exceptionally fine quality.

Chairman of KVIC, Kumar, opined that granting the GI tag to Ponduru Khadi is a matter of pride for the Khadi sector.

"This not only protects the authenticity of this rare hand-woven fabric but also honours the contribution of the artisans who have preserved this tradition for generations," Kumar stated.

He further said this achievement is a direct result of the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his efforts to give global recognition to Khadi. PTI RSN DRR