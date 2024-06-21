Anecdot opens offices in Delhi, New York, Paris

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Brand storytelling leader Mohit Kharbanda has announced the launch of his new venture, Anecdot, with offices in the national capital, New York and Paris.

Through their unique blend of services, including visual storytelling, community building, brand strategy, and social media planning, Anecdot empowers brands to build long-term trust and engagement with modern consumers, the agency said in a statement.

Anecdot, which will be headquartered in New Delhi, aims to disrupt the traditional cookie-cutter approach to brand storytelling by creating resonant stories that deliver measurable impact for clients, it said.

Anecdot founder and CEO Mohit Kharbanda said, "Anecdot is all about crafting timeless brand narratives that capture hearts and minds on a global scale. Our team's diverse experience allows us to tell stories that transcend cultural barriers and leave a lasting impact".