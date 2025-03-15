Business

Angel One appoints Rohit Chatter as chief data officer

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Financial services company Angel One on Saturday said it has appointed Rohit Chatter as chief data officer, strengthening the firm's commitment to AI-driven innovation and customer-centric financial solutions.

"Rohit's expertise will play a pivotal role in accelerating Angel One's data-led transformation, strengthen its digital-first approach and enhance the overall investing experience," the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Angel One, he (Rohit) was the chief software architect at Walmart Global Tech, leading technology strategy, data science and analytics across its US e-commerce and retail operations, pioneering generative AI at scale, it added.

"With his (Rohit's) leadership, we will push the boundaries of innovation, deliver hyper-personalised experiences and empower millions with smarter financial solutions," Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director at Angel One Ltd, said. PTI HG TRB