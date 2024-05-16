Angel One launches Fin One to boost financial awareness among investors

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Fintech brokerage Angel One Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of digital initiative Fin One, which will help investors make informed financial decisions and develop investing habits.

"Young Indians, especially Gen Z and Millennials, are diving into the market now, and it is important for them to know about the virtues of early investing, staying in the market for the long term, the risks involved, and how to make the most of their investments," Angel One said in a statement.

To spread awareness, the fintech brokerage has launched Fin One, which integrates engagement and entertainment to empower young Indians to make informed financial decisions and develop resilient investing habits.

As of April 2024, Angel One has a client base of nearly 23 million and the average age of clients on its platform is around 29 years. PTI SP SP SHW