Angel One Q3 profit drops 4.5 pc to Rs 269 crore

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Angel One on Thursday reported a 4.5 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 269 crore in the December quarter as rising operating expenses weighed on margins.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 281.5 crore in the corresponding year-ago quarter.

However, the broking firm registered a 5.8 per cent increase in total income to Rs 1,338 crore from Rs 1,264 crore in Q3 FY25, driven by an improvement in interest income and fees and commission income, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses increased to Rs 964.2 crore from Rs 876.5 crore, driven primarily by higher employee benefit costs, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) expenses and other operating expenses.

The company's board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, whereby each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares of Rs 1 each. PTI SP TRB