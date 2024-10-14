Anicut Capital raises USD 11 mn

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Venture capital firm Anicut Capital has raised USD 11 million (about Rs 92 crore) via GIFT City Structure.

The investment structure aims at attracting dollar-denominated investments into India from a diverse group of institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) from key global markets, including the US, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

"Anicut Capital, a multi-asset investment firm, has announced the receipt of USD 11 million in dollar-denominated investments via GIFT City Structure in its Private Credit Fund 3," the VC firm said in a statement.

International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSC) facilitates international investments.

"The funds received via GIFT City Structure feed into the overall corpus of Rs 1,500 crore that Anicut Capital is currently raising for its third private credit fund," the statement said.

In private credit, Anicut has deployed Rs 3,200 crore to date across mid-sized enterprises since inception.

"The funds received via GIFT City structure in our Private Credit Fund 3 highlights the confidence global investors have in Anicut," Anicut Capital Managing Partner Ashvin Chadha said. PTI PRS TRB