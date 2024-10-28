Anil Agarwal Foundation partners with Goa govt to eradicate rabies in state

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) -- the philanthropic and CSR arm of Vedanta -- has entered into a partnership with the Goa government with an aim to eradicate rabies in the state.

Advertisment

The initiative will be realised through AAF's flagship animal welfare project, the Animal Care Organisation (TACO), which will set up an animal welfare centre in Bicholim Taluka.

"This centre will be situated on two acres of land provided by the Sankhali Municipal Council and is a significant step toward eradicating rabies and enhancing animal welfare services throughout the region," Vedanta said in a statement on Monday.

The project will be rolled out in phases, starting with an animal birth control centre that will offer spaying and neutering services for stray dogs and cats, alongside essential anti-rabies vaccination drive.

Advertisment

The government of Goa has been making efforts to curb rabies, the need for which arose due to the rising stray dog population, presenting challenges for both the community and the welfare of the strays.

By effectively managing the stray animal population, TACO aims to complement the state's efforts to achieve a rabies-free Goa.

"We are proud to partner with the Government of Goa in establishing a comprehensive animal welfare centre. This initiative exemplifies our unwavering commitment to advancing animal healthcare and fostering community-led change across India. Together, we aspire to create a sustainable model that benefits both animals and the communities that support them. Our collective vision is to make Goa a rabies-free state, and we are determined to see this project through," Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Ltd Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

Advertisment

Vedanta Ltd, through its arm Sesa Goa, has an operational presence in Goa. PTI SID TRB