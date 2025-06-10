Anil Ambani, Diehl Defence CEO discuss strengthening strategic partnership

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Reliance group founder Anil D Ambani and German arms manufacturer Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch discussed strengthening strategic partnership on guided munition/terminally guided munition that they had entered into in 2019, the two firms said in a statement on Tuesday.

"For Diehl Defence, the collaboration with Reliance Defence is part of the company's commitment to the Indian market and to the 'Make in India' initiative of the Indian government," the statement said.

The main purpose of the current strategic cooperation agreement between the two groups is to focus on the urgent supply of the 'System Vulcano 155mm Precision Guided Munition' for the Indian armed forces.

In parallel, the initiative 'System Vulcano 155mm under Make in India-II' is in progress with Reliance Defence as prime contractor for the Indian customer and Diehl Defence as strategic partner.

The overall indigenous content under Make in India will be more than 50 per cent.

"Diehl Defence looks forward to strengthening the current relationship with Reliance in the context of TGM for the Indian armed forces," said Helmut Rauch, CEO of Diehl Defence.

Ambani said: "This strategic alliance not only accelerates the advancement of India's defence manufacturing capabilities, but also positions Reliance Defence as a pivotal player in the global defence supply chain." The collaboration, he said, exemplifies resolve to catalyse sustainable growth, foster technological sovereignty, and position India as a formidable leader in international defence arena.

This cooperation between the two companies will also benefit from Reliance's current activities of setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility in the Watad Industrial Area in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra (India), which will eventually have an annual capacity to produce up to 200,000 artillery shells, 10,000 tonnes of explosives and 2,000 tonnes of propellant, the statement added. PTI ANZ HVA