Anil Lahoti takes charge as Trai Chairman; says ensuring quality services top priority

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Anil Kumar Lahoti on Tuesday assumed charge as Trai Chairman and said his top priority will be to ensure quality of services, curb call drops and a level playing field to facilitate the telecom sector's overall growth.

After taking charge, Lahoti held meetings with Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal and Trai officials.

Vowing that top priority will be accorded to curbing call drops and ensuring the quality of services, the new Trai chief said he would work towards facilitating all-around growth of the telecom sector, providing a level playing field.

"Of course, the first priority is quality of service. It is a big domain, and that is the prime role of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai)," Lahoti said.

Noting that the telecom sector has new challenges from a regulatory standpoint, he said, "So, we have to keep pace (with it)".

"The New Telecom Act has come. We have to align with it and see that it is properly implemented," he said.

Trai sources said more stringent regulation and implementation are needed on call drops. They said the regulator is aware of the call drops issue in the backdrop of sharp growth in usage and consumption of telecom services and has been working constantly to address it.

Also, mobile connectivity issues that crop up in buildings due to dense construction are an important area of work, the source said, adding that the construction industry and service providers have to work in tandem to ensure seamless in-building connectivity.

Trai is preparing a document for the digital rating of the buildings, according to sources.

It is pertinent to mention that former Railway Board Chief Lahoti was named the chairman of Trai on Monday.

The top position at Trai had fallen vacant after the tenure of former chairman PD Vaghela ended about four months back.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Lahoti, Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways ... as Chairman, TRAI for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until he attains the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The industry meanwhile welcomed the appointment of the new Trai chief and expressed optimism that it would mark a period of growth and advancement of India's dynamic telecom sector.

"We are optimistic that the growth and advancement of India's dynamic telecom sector will find new impetus and gain profoundly from his rich experience and guidance.

"We look forward to working with TRAI under his able guidance towards achieving the national goal of an empowered and inclusive Digital India," industry body COAI's Director General SP Kochhar said.

Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) said it is looking forward to working together for the continued development of robust digital infrastructure in the country.

Digital Infrastructure Providers Association Director-General TR Dua said the association "is eagerly looking forward to continued support and guidance from TRAI towards the creation of robust telecom infrastructure, aiming to enhance connectivity, promote economic development, and provide communication services to every citizen of the country".

Lahoti is from the 1984 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers. He had superannuated as Chairman and CEO Railway Board on August 31, 2023, after a career spanning nearly 37 years in the Indian Railways.

He is a graduate in Civil Engineering with a Gold Medal from Madhav Institute of Technology and Science, Gwalior, and did his Master of Engineering (Structures) from the University of Roorkee (IIT, Roorkee). During his over three decades career in Railways, he worked in various positions in Central, Northern, North Central, Western and West Central Railways and in the Railway Board. PTI MBI MBI BAL BAL