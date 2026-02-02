Animal fair in Haryana to showcase latest livestock rearing technologies

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) The latest technologies related to animal husbandry, along with several superior breeds of livestock, will be on display during a three-day animal fair at Kurukshetra beginning Friday.

The state government is making continuous efforts to encourage livestock farmers to rear superior breeds and adopt scientific methods of animal rearing so that they can earn higher income at a lower cost, said Shyam Singh Rana, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The 'Pashu Mela', to be held in Kurukshetra during February 6-8, will showcase latest technologies related to animal husbandry, and around 1,500 animals of superior breeds will participate in the 41st state-level livestock exhibition, he said.

The minister said that nearly 1,00,000 livestock farmers, entrepreneurs associated with animal husbandry, and scientists from across the state are expected to participate.

A larger number of animals of superior breeds will walk the ramp at a unique show, which will be part of the event, a spokesperson of the animal husbandry department said.

According to Minister Rana, a free transport facility of 200 buses per day has been arranged for the convenience of those attending the event.

These buses will bring livestock farmers and visitors from different parts of the state to the fair and drop them back to their respective villages and towns, an official statement said.

Besides, free meals will also be provided to livestock farmers as well as visitors.

Several government departments will set up stalls during the exhibition to promote their public welfare schemes, while private companies will also display their products and technologies related to animal rearing, the spokesperson said.

The 'Pashu Mela' will be inaugurated on February 6 by Minister Rana.

On the second day, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, will attend the programme as the chief guest, while on the final day, February 8, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will present awards to livestock farmers. PTI SUN HVA