Animal Welfare Board asks slaughter houses to shutdown operations on Mahavir Jayanti

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Animal Welfare Board of India has directed the state government to ensure slaughter houses shut down operations for a day on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanthi on Sunday.

The Board has written a letter to district collectors and Municipal Corporations requesting them to ensure closure of slaughter houses in those areas with a predominant population of the community celebrating the Mahavir Jayanthi.

The Board has issued a directive following a Supreme Court's order in 2008 in a case between Hinsa Virodhak Sangh and Mirzapur Moti Kuresh Jamat & Ors, the letter said.

The apex court had noted that "closure of a trade or business for a limited period is not an unreasonable restriction and is not a violation of article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India." PTI LUX MR