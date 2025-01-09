Animal Welfare Board ties up with NALSAR law university for legal training

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Thursday signed a pact with NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad to provide legal training for civil society members supporting animal welfare.

Advertisment

A Memorandum of Understanding in this regard was signed by AWBI Chairman Abhijit Mitra and NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Shrikrishna Deva Rao.

It seeks to establish training programmes for Honorary Animal Welfare Representatives (HAWRs) who work with District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCAs) and State Animal Welfare Boards, a statement said.

Three-day training sessions, which will accommodate up to 25 participants per batch, will cover animal welfare laws, procedures, and investigative techniques.

Advertisment

HAWRs serve as civil society members addressing animal cruelty, providing first aid, and ensuring compliance with transport laws while working alongside local authorities on rescue operations and shelter creation.

The AWBI, established under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960, also announced plans to celebrate Animal Welfare Fortnight from January 14-30 nationwide.

The board held its 53rd General meeting at the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research in Hyderabad, discussing various administrative and animal welfare matters. PTI LUX LUX SHW