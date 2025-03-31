Ankura Hospitals secures Rs 165 cr funding from ADB

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Healthcare provider Ankura Hospitals on Monday said it has secured Rs 165 crore in funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The strategic investment is aligned with the Hyderabad-headquartered hospital chain's plans to strengthen its market presence.

The healthcare provider specialises in super-speciality tertiary and quaternary care services for women and children.

"It (funding) will allow us to enhance our pediatric, maternity and gynaecology services, expand our facilities, and reach more families, ensuring they receive the highest standards of care," Ankura Hospitals Founder and MD Krishna Prasad Vunnam said in a statement.

As part of its expansion strategy, the healthcare provider is focused on establishing new facilities in key cities across India.