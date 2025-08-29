Anlon Healthcare IPO booked 7.12 times

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The initial public offer of Anlon Healthcare Ltd got subscribed 7.12 times on the closing day of share sale on Friday.

The Rs 121-crore IPO received bids for 9,47,39,520 shares against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 47.29 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 10.61 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 1.07 times subscription.

The initial public offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to 1.33 crore shares.

The price range for the offer is fixed at Rs 86-91 per share.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the offer. PTI SUM SUM SHW