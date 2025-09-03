Anlon Healthcare shares end nearly 1 pc higher in debut trade

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Shares of Anlon Healthcare Ltd made a muted market debut to end nearly 1 per cent higher against the issue price of Rs 91 on Wednesday.

The company's stock made its market debut at par with the issue price of Rs 91 on the BSE. During the day, the stock hit a high of Rs 92 and a low of Rs 89. Later, the stock ended at Rs 91.66, up 0.72 per cent.

At the NSE, the stock got listed at Rs 92. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 91.73, up 0.80.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 487.19 crore.

The initial public offering of Anlon Healthcare Ltd got subscribed 7.12 times on the closing day of the share sale on Friday last week.

The Rs 121-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 86-91 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to 1.33 crore shares. PTI SUM SUM BAL BAL