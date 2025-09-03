Anlon Healthcare shares make muted market debut

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Shares of Anlon Healthcare Ltd made a muted market debut against the issue price of Rs 91 on Wednesday.

The company's stock made its market debut at par with the issue price of Rs 91 on the BSE. Later, it climbed 1 per cent to Rs 92.

At the NSE, the stock got listed at Rs 92.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 487.93 crore.

The initial public offering of Anlon Healthcare Ltd got subscribed 7.12 times on the closing day of share sale on Friday last week.

The Rs 121-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 86-91 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to 1.33 crore shares. PTI SUM DRR DRR