Another 'digital nomad village' coming up in Sikkim after successful Yakten model

Gangtok, Sep 6 (PTI) After the successful inauguration of India's first "digital nomad village" at Yakten in Pakyong district in July this year, Sikkim is set to establish another such hub at Gumpa Dara in Soreng, an official statement said on Saturday. A review meeting on the proposed project was held at the District Administrative Centre (DAC), Soreng on Friday, and it was chaired by Additional District Collector DR Bista, it said.

'Nomad Sikkim' is an initiative aimed at developing tourism, with the village concerned equipped with high-speed wi-fi networks to ensure reliable connectivity, promote eco-friendly practices and foster a sustainable remote work environment.

The Yakten initiative, developed by the Pakyong district administration in collaboration with Sarvahitey NGO, has already started hosting digital nomads from across the country, an official said.

"It provides high-speed wi-fi, eco-friendly infrastructure, and upgraded homestays, enabling professionals to balance remote work with a peaceful lifestyle, while also supporting local livelihoods," he said.

The statement stated that building on this model, the Gumpa Dara project envisions high-speed internet, co-working hubs, eco-friendly pathways, and community-led cultural activities. It said that ADC Bista highlighted Soreng's natural attractions, including panoramic views of Mt. Kanchenjunga, trekking routes, monasteries, and homestay culture, as strong advantages.

He emphasised that the initiative would diversify the economy, create jobs, and promote sustainable tourism.

District Information Centre general manager Anula Gurung also briefed participants on the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), assuring full support to local entrepreneurs.

Representatives from various departments, financial institutions, and stakeholders participated in the meeting and pledged their cooperation to make the "digital nomad village" at Gumpa Dara a reality, it said.

With Yakten paving the way as India's first "digital nomad village", Gumpa Dara is poised to become the next hub for professionals, reinforcing Sikkim's vision of promoting sustainable, inclusive, and digitally connected development, the statement added.