Anq Digital Finserve, Pine Labs partner to launch RuPay On-The-Go feature on X Card

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Fintech platform Anq Digital Finserv, in collaboration with Pine Labs and NPCI, has announced the launch of RuPay On-The-Go feature on its 'Anq X Card' to provide seamless and cashless access to public transportation.

Advertisment

The government's 'One Nation, One Card' vision seeks to unify transit payments nationwide, fostering greater financial inclusion.

The RuPay On-The-Go feature provides users with access to metros, buses, and parking using a single card, bypassing queues and enabling cashless payments, promoting financial inclusion, Anq Digital Finserv said in a release.

"Through our partnership with Pine Labs, Anq is launching the RuPay On-The-Go feature on the X Card, offering India a unified mobility solution that also empowers users to build wealth," Ashish Khandelwal, CEO of Anq Digital Finserv, said.

Advertisment

*** Whizzo raises USD 4.2 mn in seed funding * Whizzo, a materials science manufacturing firm, has raised USD 4.2 million (around Rs 36.35 crore) in seed funding led by Lightspeed and participation from BEENEXT.

The investment will support Whizzo's efforts to drive advancements in materials science R&D, establish a design lab for fashion-engineered textiles, and strengthen its supply chain infrastructure across India, Vietnam, China, Bangladesh, and Indonesia, the Bengaluru-based company said in a release. "By creating proprietary blends and leveraging a cross-border Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) model, we aim to address critical gaps and transform the textile industry through innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity," Shrestha Kukreja, Founder of Whizzo, said.

Whizzo specialises in engineered and technical textiles, leveraging woven, non-woven, and composite technologies to deliver innovative solutions across industries like Medtech, Packtech, Indutech, and Clothtech. PTI NKD NKD SHW