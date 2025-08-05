Ant Financial exits Paytm; sells 5.84 pc stake for Rs 3,803 cr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Financial on Tuesday exited One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, by selling its entire 5.84 per cent stake for around Rs 3,803 crore.

Following the stake sale, shares of One97 Communications fell 1.45 per cent to Rs 1,062.60 apiece on the NSE, while the scrip of the company went lower by 1.23 per cent to Rs 1,065 on the BSE.

Ant Group, through its affiliate Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV, has offloaded the shares of Noida-based One97 Communications. Ant Group, formerly known as Ant Financial, is an affiliate company of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group.

According to the term sheet reviewed by PTI, the sale involves up to 37.3 million or 3.73 crore equity shares or 5.84 per cent stake in One97 Communications.

The shares were sold at a floor price of Rs 1,020 per share, which represents a discount of up to 5.4 per cent to Paytm's closing price of Rs 1,078.20 on the NSE as of Monday.

At the floor price, the deal size is pegged at around Rs 3,803 crore (approximately USD 434 million), as per the term sheet.

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and Citigroup Global Markets India are acting as the placement agents for the deal.

The transaction is entirely secondary in nature and took place via one or more share sales on the NSE and BSE. The transaction was conducted as a clean-up trade, and there is no lock-up clause applicable.

At the June quarter ending, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV owned a 5.84 per cent stake in Paytm.

Meanwhile, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and his family members own the overseas entity Resilient Asset Management BV, collectively the largest shareholder by holding a combined 19.31 per cent stake in One97 Communications.

Additionally, Hong Kong-based private equity firm SAIF Partners, through its two affiliates, owned a 15.34 per cent stake in Paytm as of June 2025, according to the shareholding data on the BSE.

In May this year, Chinese fintech giant Ant Group offloaded more than 2.55 crore shares or a 4 per cent stake in One97 Communications for Rs 2,103 crore.

Alibaba and Ant Financial were the early investors in Paytm and had infused USD 851 million since 2015.

The company had started selling shares in the stock markets after One 97 Communications was listed in November 2021. PTI HG HG DR DR