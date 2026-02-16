Anthropic opens Bengaluru office, announces new partnerships in India

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (PTI) Anthropic on Monday opened its office in Bengaluru and announced various partnerships across India, a market it described as the second-largest for its Claude.ai and home to a developer community doing "some of the most technically intense AI work".

Anthropic, which has drawn global attention following a USD 30 billion funding round that valued the startup at USD 380 billion, said in a statement that its run-rate revenue in India has doubled since the expansion announcement in October 2025, and the range of organisations building on Claude reflects the broad distribution of growth from large enterprises to digital-native companies to startups shipping their first products.

The new office in Bengaluru is Anthropic’s second in Asia after Tokyo. Led by Managing Director of India Irina Ghose, the office will focus on hiring local talent across a wide array of roles.

Further, to support its growing customer base, Anthropic India team will offer applied AI expertise to enterprise customers, digital natives and startups, helping them design, build, and scale Claude-powered solutions tailored to their business needs, the company said.

"Today, as we officially open our Bengaluru office, we are announcing partnerships across enterprise, education, and agriculture that deepen our commitment to India across a range of sectors," Anthropic said in a statement.

Ghose noted that the country represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises.

"Already, it's home to extraordinary technical talent, digital infrastructure at scale, and a proven track record of using technology to improve people's lives. That’s exactly the foundation you need to make sure this technology reaches the people who can benefit from it most," Ghose added.

Anthropic said that while India has language diversity, AI models continue to perform better in English than they do in other languages.

"Six months ago, we launched a company-wide effort to narrow this gap by curating higher-quality, more representative training data in 10 of the most widely spoken languages throughout India: Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu. This resulted in improvements to our models, and we continue to work on enhancing their fluency," Anthropic said.

Now, Anthropic is working with Karya and the Collective Intelligence Project to build evaluations testing performance on locally relevant tasks across domains like agriculture and law, in partnership with domain experts from leading Indian nonprofits, including Digital Green and Adalat AI.

"This work will inform how we improve future models for speakers of Indic languages and for use cases important to India and the businesses that use Claude. We intend to make the evaluations publicly available for others to use," according to the company.

Citing some examples of adoption of its AI model, Anthropic said Air India is using Claude Code to help developers ship custom software faster and at lower cost, as part of a broader push to use agentic AI across its operations.

CRED achieved 2x faster feature delivery and 10 per cent better test coverage with Claude Code. Cognizant is deploying Claude to 3,50,000 employees globally to modernise legacy systems, accelerate software development, and support AI adoption among its enterprise clients.

Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India, said: "Our partnership with Anthropic is pivotal in our quest to become a leading Agentic Airline. Claude Code from Anthropic has become a revolutionary tool for our developers that empowers them to complete more software development tasks much faster. This has the important benefit for Air India in reducing software operating costs by helping us develop custom software systems tailored to our business needs at much lower expenses than before".

"We are also in the process of adopting other agentic AI capabilities from Anthropic to increase customer delight, reduce customer pain, increase revenues, reduce costs and, very importantly, do things that were never possible before." The AI momentum is accelerating among India's startups, too. At Razorpay, AI is integrated into risk systems, decision-making processes, and operations across the company.

Educational and instructional tasks make up 12 per cent of Claude.ai use in India. Pratham, one of India’s largest education nonprofits, chose Anthropic as its first strategic AI lab partner because of shared focus on safety and educational rigour. Their 'Anytime Testing Machine', powered by Claude, is currently being piloted with 1,500 students across 20 schools, with plans to expand to 100 schools by the end of 2026.

Adapted earlier this year for over 5,000 learners in Pratham's Second Chance programme, which supports women who have dropped out of formal schooling, the Anytime Testing Machine aims to create flexible, credible pathways for learning and certification by helping students practice for exams.

Anthropic said its partnerships will grow in the coming months and years through its expanded presence in India.