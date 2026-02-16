New Delhi: AI firm Anthropic has opened an office in Bengaluru, marking its formal expansion into India and strengthening its presence in Asia.

The company said India is now the second-largest market for its Claude AI assistant. A significant share of usage in the country is linked to coding, mathematics, and software development tasks, reflecting strong demand from developers and technology firms.

The Bengaluru office will support enterprise clients, startups, and developers building AI-driven tools and services. It will also hire local talent across engineering, research, and business roles.

Anthropic announced partnerships across sectors, including enterprise technology, education, agriculture, and public services, as part of its India push.

The company is also working to improve the performance of its AI models in Indian languages. It has been curating training data across 10 widely spoken languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, as well as Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Urdu.

Collaborations with organisations such as Karya and Digital Green will focus on improving AI use in sectors like agriculture and legal services, with some evaluation tools expected to be made public.

From airlines to startups, companies adopt Claude tools

Several Indian companies are already using Claude for software development and internal automation.

Air India is deploying the tool for coding and software workflows, while firms such as CRED and Razorpay are using it across product and risk systems.

IT services major Cognizant is rolling out Claude for employees globally to modernise legacy systems and accelerate development work.

Anthropic is also partnering with non-profit Pratham to pilot AI-based testing tools in schools and expand digital learning access. It is supporting Adalat AI on a WhatsApp-based service that provides court case updates and legal document summaries in local languages.

Why Claude and Anthropic matter

Anthropic has emerged as a key challenger to global AI leaders such as OpenAI and Google, with its Claude models widely adopted for coding, enterprise automation, and research tasks.

In recent weeks, the company rolled out new AI tools that can write software, analyse large datasets, and automate complex workflows, intensifying competition in the AI sector.

The rapid pace of AI development has also unsettled technology stocks globally.

IT shares in India and other markets have seen volatility as investors assess how advanced AI tools could reshape software services, outsourcing, and jobs.

Anthropic’s expansion into India comes at a time when demand for enterprise AI solutions is rising sharply and competition among global AI firms is intensifying.