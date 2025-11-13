Anti-dumping duty to limit unfair imports into India: Tata Steel CEO

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Tata Steel on Thursday described the decision of the government to impose anti-dumping duty on certain steel items from Vietnam as 'positive development' for the domestic industry as it would check unfair imports into the country.

The development assumes significance as the domestic steel prices slumped to a five-year low in October, impacted by multiple factors, including surging imports.

Speaking to PTI, Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran said Vietnam and some of the other countries were being used as a transit point to route the material into the Indian market.

"Anything which limits unfair imports into India is good for the steel industry in India. I support anything which stops unfairly priced imports," he said.

Narendran, who has also headed global body World Steel Association (worldsteel) as Chairman, said he is not against imports till the shipments are fairly priced.

"I am not against imports, but it should not be unfairly priced," he said.

The Indian steel industry has made significant long-term investments to enhance capacity, efficiency, and sustainability, and it is important that these efforts are not undermined by unfair dumping or distortive trade practices, Narendran said.

As per a market research firm, imports of steel stood at 4.90 million tonnes in April-September FY26, with Vietnam contributing 13 per cent.

At 0.64 MT, the imports from Vietnam were 17 per cent higher year-on-year.

India has imposed an anti-dumping duty of USD 121.55 per tonne on imports of hot rolled flat steel products from Vietnam for five years.

According to a notification by the finance ministry on Thursday, the imposition of the duty was recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

"The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification," it said. PTI ABI ABI SHW